Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Position Trimmed by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,589 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $12,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter.

VT opened at $97.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.48. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $99.19.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

