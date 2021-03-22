Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 53,002 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,002 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $13,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ITA opened at $103.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.81. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

