Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175,482 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of Rapid7 worth $10,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1,716.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,818 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in Rapid7 by 932.2% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 993,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 896,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 615.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 507,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,790,000 after purchasing an additional 436,871 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,736,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,331,000 after purchasing an additional 360,888 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 485.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 292,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 242,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $76.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.84 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $94.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.24.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $67,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RPD. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

