Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Director Robert J. Foster Sells 2,000 Shares

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$60,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,743,116.20.

Shares of ITP opened at C$29.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.72. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.10.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.19.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.