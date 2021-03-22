Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $69,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $62,307.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,403. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,578 shares of company stock worth $590,425. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $64.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.25. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $92.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 397.37%.

CCOI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

