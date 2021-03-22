15,491 Shares in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,491 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in People’s United Financial by 414.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.80%.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

