The Manitowoc (MTW) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

3/17/2021 – The Manitowoc was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

3/16/2021 – The Manitowoc had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

3/16/2021 – The Manitowoc had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $17.00 to $23.00.

3/16/2021 – The Manitowoc had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $23.00.

3/11/2021 – The Manitowoc was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/10/2021 – The Manitowoc was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

3/3/2021 – The Manitowoc had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $17.00.

2/12/2021 – The Manitowoc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Manitowoc’s fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share and revenues both declined year over year. While earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues missed the same. The company has remained focused on cutting costs, and taken efforts to increase productivity and eliminating waste amid the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to improvement in margins. The company has also been witnessing improved order levels lately. This is expected to continue, courtesy of the global economic recovery. Manitowoc’s market leading products and innovation pipeline also provide it with a competitive edge. Further, a strong liquidity position enables the company to invest in strategic growth projects. However, weak demand for mobile cranes, material cost inflation, a weakening dollar, and a less favorable product mix remain concerns.”

2/10/2021 – The Manitowoc had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – The Manitowoc was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

The Manitowoc stock opened at $22.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $768.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.35, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 36,136 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Towle & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,670,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after acquiring an additional 223,908 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the third quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

