14,496 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,496 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. FMR LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

LUMN opened at $13.98 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.68.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

