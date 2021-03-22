Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 310 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14,235.6% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,843,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,152,000 after buying an additional 1,830,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 891.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,530,000 after buying an additional 1,541,127 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 982,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,850,000 after buying an additional 276,867 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 749,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,223,000 after buying an additional 119,701 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,837,000.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $45.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average is $45.31. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $46.20.

