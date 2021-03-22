Credit Suisse AG Has $13.09 Million Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of United Therapeutics worth $13,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 775.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UTHR has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.57.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $170.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.10 and its 200-day moving average is $140.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $79.19 and a 52-week high of $181.14.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

