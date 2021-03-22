LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,997 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.14% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $19,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $67.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.46. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $81.73.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.