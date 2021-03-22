Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 38,090 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,090 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,693,000 after purchasing an additional 939,532 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,644,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,553,000 after purchasing an additional 776,821 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,683,000. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,165,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,888,000 after buying an additional 302,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,644,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.71.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $440,569.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $75.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average of $71.66. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $84.32.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

