Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases Shares of 7,764 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $59.47 on Monday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $44.14 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.33.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

