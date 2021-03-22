Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases New Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 129,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.06% of Physicians Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOC opened at $17.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

