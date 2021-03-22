Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,312,630,000 after purchasing an additional 737,757 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,660,000 after purchasing an additional 298,238 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $55,131,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 385,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,277,000 after purchasing an additional 98,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $4,893,936.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 341,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,265,933.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total transaction of $16,448,715.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,001,723.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,519 shares of company stock valued at $94,004,451 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $343.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $361.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.20. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.31, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

