Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires Shares of 13,920 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $965,814,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,091,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,341,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,346,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $24.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,259,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at $66,175,519.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,240,956 shares of company stock worth $89,338,314 over the last 90 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Citigroup lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

