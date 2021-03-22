-$0.04 EPS Expected for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.64). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nuvation Bio.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUVB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nuvation Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE NUVB opened at $14.57 on Friday. Nuvation Bio has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for oncology. Its portfolio includes various oncology programs with multiple drug development candidates. Nuvation Bio Incwas formerly known as RePharmation Inc and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc in April 2019.

