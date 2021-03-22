Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 969 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE C opened at $73.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.55 and its 200-day moving average is $56.01. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.62 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $152.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.79.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

