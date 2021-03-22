Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 8,650 Shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pacer WealthShield ETF stock opened at $31.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25.

