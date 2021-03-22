Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,800%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $352,924.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 114,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $148,680.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,684.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,123 shares of company stock worth $3,641,422 in the last quarter. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,362,000. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,614,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,498,000. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,239,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,817,000 after buying an additional 238,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 788,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after buying an additional 140,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The firm has a market cap of $893.58 million, a PE ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.