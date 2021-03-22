Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,800%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $352,924.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 114,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $148,680.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,684.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,123 shares of company stock worth $3,641,422 in the last quarter. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,362,000. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,614,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,498,000. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,239,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,817,000 after buying an additional 238,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 788,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after buying an additional 140,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The firm has a market cap of $893.58 million, a PE ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

Earnings History and Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

