$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.45. Exponent posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.22 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $94,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 513,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,008,000 after acquiring an additional 18,872 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Exponent by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Exponent by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $95.48 on Friday. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

