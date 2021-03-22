LPL Financial LLC Purchases 18,895 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 820,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,895 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $16,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 650,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,172,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,742,000 after purchasing an additional 145,827 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,150,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 88,672 shares during the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $22.49 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

