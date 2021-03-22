LPL Financial LLC Buys 3,699 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $18,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in BCE by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in BCE by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in BCE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of BCE by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCE. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.55.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $45.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.10.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.24%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

