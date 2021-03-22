-$0.31 EPS Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTAI shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

FTAI stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.40. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 2.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.71%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

