First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 74.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 921,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,025 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $18,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDSF. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 111,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,423 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 968,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,729,000 after acquiring an additional 85,464 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of LDSF stock opened at $20.22 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $20.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

