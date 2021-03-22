Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,843 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $386.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $385.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $222.76 and a twelve month high of $413.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $2,019,361.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,951.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,063. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

