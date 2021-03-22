LPL Financial LLC Has $19.63 Million Position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 95.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,708 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.21% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $19,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XNTK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XNTK opened at $142.68 on Monday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $63.31 and a 52 week high of $161.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.04 and a 200-day moving average of $134.46.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

