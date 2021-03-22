Brokerages Anticipate HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HDB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,741,404,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 34,742,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,510,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,693,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,302 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $120,408,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,723,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,797,995,000 after buying an additional 1,522,821 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDB opened at $77.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.17. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

