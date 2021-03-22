HRL Holdings Limited (ASX:HRL) Insider Richard Stephens Purchases 102,099 Shares

HRL Holdings Limited (ASX:HRL) insider Richard Stephens purchased 102,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$12,047.68 ($8,605.49).
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02.
About HRL
See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for HRL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HRL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.