Insider Buying: Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) EVP Buys $15,660.00 in Stock

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) EVP David Fasanella acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $15,660.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Fasanella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, David Fasanella acquired 1,750 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $22,050.00.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $15.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $827.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Equities analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,324 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFBK shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

