Insider Selling: Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Sells $71,604.00 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $71,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,702,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,944,055.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Linda Stinson sold 43,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $182,666.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Linda Stinson sold 19,931 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $89,689.50.

On Friday, March 12th, Linda Stinson sold 19,265 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $89,196.95.

Shares of ELVT stock opened at $4.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $152.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the third quarter worth about $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 42.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

