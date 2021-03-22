Amalgamated Bank Invests $225,000 in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,876,390,000. SC Xii Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $2,138,376,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $307,805,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Unity Software by 313.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,504,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,297,000 after buying an additional 1,897,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,844,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $100.53 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.65.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $689,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,597,960.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $3,069,302.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,449,090.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,936 shares of company stock worth $44,777,595 in the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.30.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

