Amalgamated Bank Acquires Shares of 8,429 Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 6.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 26,235 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,997,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,660.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,248,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,602,000 after purchasing an additional 151,362 shares during the period. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $39.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.59. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAVE shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Vertical Research lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.