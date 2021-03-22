Amalgamated Bank Acquires Shares of 5,023 Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,109,000 after purchasing an additional 43,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,800,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,319,000 after acquiring an additional 161,515 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,628,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,466,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,903,000 after acquiring an additional 15,520 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 708,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VCRA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $39.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -108.83 and a beta of 0.08. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 25,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $1,096,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 24,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $977,674.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,279 shares of company stock worth $5,729,778. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

