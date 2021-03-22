Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BYD. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 28,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.16.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $62.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.86. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.67 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.