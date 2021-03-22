Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,674 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $230.35 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $246.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

