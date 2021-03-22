Amalgamated Bank Acquires New Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 14,117.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,605,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 22,446,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,059,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,571,000 after purchasing an additional 577,563 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,733 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 860.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,092,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,363,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,745,000 after purchasing an additional 357,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,500,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,020,807.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 264,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,402,507 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.19.

Southern Copper stock opened at $72.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.61. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $83.15.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

