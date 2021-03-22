Amalgamated Bank Purchases New Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,392,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311,416 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 180.8% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,165,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 445,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Way Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at about $8,779,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $32.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 0.98. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.67.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

