Eaton Vance Management Has $5.43 Million Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 78.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,608 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 42,507 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,082,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,392,514. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DKS opened at $80.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $81.12.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on DKS shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.79.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

