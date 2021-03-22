Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,939 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.43% of Globus Medical worth $27,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,359 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Globus Medical by 8.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Globus Medical by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $60.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.34. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.53 and a 52 week high of $68.24. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

