First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 715,208 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $26,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth about $8,629,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in First Merchants by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Merchants alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRME. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $48.85 on Monday. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.33.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $129.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million. Equities analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $195,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.