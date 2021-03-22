Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $465,000. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 35,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 564.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 354,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,635,000 after acquiring an additional 301,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT opened at $221.86 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.09.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,500. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

