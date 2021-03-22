Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 3,719 OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ OSW opened at $11.00 on Monday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $934.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.65.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 98.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

