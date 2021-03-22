Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 1,802 Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,660,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,552,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,674,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,543,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,347,000. Institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $15.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

PTVE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

