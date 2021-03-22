Insider Selling: Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO) Director Sells 94,650 Shares of Stock

Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO) Director Robert Scott sold 94,650 shares of Corsa Coal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total value of C$40,623.78.
CSO stock opened at C$0.48 on Monday. Corsa Coal Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$0.51. The company has a market cap of C$45.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20.
Corsa Coal Company Profile
