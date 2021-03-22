Insider Selling: Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO) Director Sells 94,650 Shares of Stock

Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO) Director Robert Scott sold 94,650 shares of Corsa Coal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total value of C$40,623.78.

CSO stock opened at C$0.48 on Monday. Corsa Coal Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$0.51. The company has a market cap of C$45.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20.

Corsa Coal Company Profile

Corsa Coal Corp. operates as a coal mining company. It is involved in mining, processing, and selling metallurgical coal; and exploring, acquiring, and developing resource properties. The company produces and sells metallurgical coal used for the production of coke from its mines in the Northern Appalachia coal region of the United States.

