Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Energizer reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

ENR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

NYSE ENR opened at $47.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $53.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 1,157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 173,997 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth about $1,055,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

