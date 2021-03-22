DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Receives $6.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

DURECT stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $508.93 million, a P/E ratio of -44.79 and a beta of 1.76. DURECT has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%. Research analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

