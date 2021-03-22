Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Sells C$51,150.00 in Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Yikang Liu sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.82, for a total value of C$51,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$579,700.

Yikang Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

On Wednesday, December 30th, Yikang Liu sold 5,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.50, for a total value of C$42,500.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Yikang Liu sold 8,333 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total value of C$72,497.10.

Shares of TSE SVM opened at C$6.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.68. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 27.51.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$69.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$74.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.