Eaton Vance Management Sells 1,841 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBHT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $162.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.02 and its 200 day moving average is $138.69. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.77 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

