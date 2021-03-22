MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $387.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDB. Argus raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total transaction of $77,361.05. Following the sale, the executive now owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,407,707.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,674 shares of company stock valued at $49,192,313 in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MDB opened at $302.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $372.57 and a 200 day moving average of $305.93. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $113.38 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

